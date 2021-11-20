Davido is wiser than all those who gave him money

Reno Omokri has reacted to the decision of singer, Davido, to give out the N201 million donated to him by his friends and fans.
In a post shared on his Instagram page, Reno averred that Davido by his action is much wiser than all those who gave him monies.
His post reads
”Davido is much wiser than all those who gave him monies on his birthday. He understands the spiritual realm and the ways of God. He has secured a soft spot in the Heart of the Creator, by virtue of James 1:27. I commend him. What a heart of Gold. What a man to watch for the future. Could his life trajectory be like Ronald Reagan’s? Those who gave to him are are different issue entirely. They should read Proverbs 22:16.”
Source: Linda Ikeji