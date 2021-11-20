Donald Trump sends congratulatory message to Kyle Rittenhouse following the not guilty verdict in his murder trail

Donald Trump has congratulated Kyle Rittenhouse for his homicide acquittal for shooting and killing two protesters and wounding another at a demonstration against racial injustice in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August last year.

Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz during often violent protests in the summer of 2020 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Mr. Rittenhouse, 18, shot the men with an AR-15-style assault rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on 25 August 2020, but claimed if was in self-defence.

Rittenhouse, 17 at the time, faced charges ranging from intentional homicide to reckless and attempted homicide.

The jury who acquitted the teen was made up of seven women and five men. They deliberated from Tuesday morning and heard from more than 30 witnesses during two weeks of testimony.

The case focused on whether Rittenhouse was acting in…