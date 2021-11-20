Ghanaian rapper Reggie Rockstone takes to social media to beg Ghanaians for money while citing the generosity Davido enjoyed from Nigerians (video)

Ghanaian rapper Reggie Rockstone has taken to social media to beg Ghanaians for money.

Taking a leaf from Davido, the self-proclaimed grandpapa of hip-hop said that he only wants GHC 380 from every Ghanaian who admires him and his music

He also requested that his industry colleagues send him money.

Reggie stated that, unlike Davido, he is not begging for free money, rather he’s asking asking money in exchange for his product.

He then introduced his men’s grooming products, adding that those who send him money will receive the product.

He explained that he’s doing this because he doesn’t want to grow old and be forced to beg for money like some other artists.

Rather than support him, Ghanaians, including a prominent Ghanaian blogger, called him “shameless” and accused him of begging “stylishly”.

Watch the video below.