“He has dementia” Joke Silva speaks publicly for the first time about husband Olu Jacobs’ health (video)

Actress Joke Silva has spoken publicly for the first time on her husband, actor Olu Jacobs’ health.

The actress revealed during an interview with Chude Jidonwo that Olu Jacobs has dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).

She added that “it’s been going on for a couple of years” and this is the first time she’s saying it publicly.

She said: “He is dealing with issues and it is been going on for a couple of years. It is known as dementia with lewy body.

“It is a degenerative disease that affects the brain and it is almost like a Parkinson type of disease, it affects the brain and affects the person.

She added: “First time i’m saying this publicly… that is what we have been dealing…but the thing is, it is hard on him because he doesn’t understand what is going on and it is hard on us family members as well.

“We have gone through it over the past couple of years but we thank God.”

She continued: “We have gone through some times and situations recently that…