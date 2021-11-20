Hidden N19.3bn Kogi salary bail-out fund returned to CBN

The Economics and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has acknowledged the receipt of the sum of N19, 333,333,333.36 (Nineteen Billion, Three Hundred and Thirty-three Million, Three Hundred and Thirty-three Thousand, Three Hundred and Thirty-three Naira, Thirty-six Kobo) it recovered from the Kogi State Salary Bail-out account domiciled in Sterling Bank Plc.

The commission had earlier announced that the Kogi State Government stashed the bailout funds released by the Federal Government in 2019 for payment of salary arrears owed civil servants in the state.

However, Kogi State Government had denied hiding the money, claiming that the said funds were disbursed since October 2019. Read previous reports HERE and HERE

Kogi Commissioner of Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, described EFCC claim as “false, malicious and a deliberate attempt to malign the integrity of Governor Yahaya Bello”

Head, Media &…