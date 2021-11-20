Travis Scott hit with new $2billion lawsuit on behalf of 282 victims of The Astroworld Tragedy

A Texas attorney has filed a $2 billion lawsuit on behalf of 282 victims of the deadly Astroworld Festival adding to the legal woes faced by Travis Scott and other parties involved in the deadly event.

“The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk,” San Antonio-based attorney Thomas Henry in a news release.

“My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions, and they want to send the message to all performers, event organizers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again,” he added.

The lawsuit seeks up to $2 billion in damages from a long list of defendants, including Scott, Drake, event organizers Live Nation, Apple Music and NRG Stadium.

In an interview with Hollywood Life last week, Henry said his clients range in age from teens to 40.

“They have injuries ranging from heart attacks, to heart…