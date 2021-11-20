When the flight crew says turn off all mobile devices, turn it off

BBNaija star, Pere, has asked Nigerians who fly commercial planes to always obey the instructions of the flight crew.
Addressing those who are in the habit of leaving their phones on even when they have been instructed to turn it off, the US-trained military personnel via his Twitter handle wrote;
”Dear Nigerians, when the flight crew says turn off all mobile devices especially during the critical phases of taking off and landing, TURN IT OFF! Those texts and calls can wait! Safety first! Happy Friday!”
Source: Linda Ikeji