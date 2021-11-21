DaddyFreeze tackles Nigerian Christians who believe Davido is worldly while their pastors are spiritual

Omo Ibadan elenu nla. Do you expect Pastors to come to social media to announce what they’re doing to society . You’re nothing but a persecutor of church of God. Daddy freezer , there’s no need of bringing down pastors because you know Bible , anointed and have many followers, start your own ministry according to how it suppose to be and give back to the society. You’re not left out , Davido is equally a human like you, oversabi ,frustrated and attention seeker man

Like this! 0 Dislike this! 0 Reply