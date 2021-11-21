Nigerian singer, Davido, who clocked 29 today, celebrated his birthday in style last night. The superstar singer had a low-key ceremony at a Dubai restaurant and the event was attended by friends and some of his crew members. Watch video from the event below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Davido celebrates his 29th birthday with his friends and crew members in Dubai (videos) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.
