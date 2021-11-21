“I have never seen such entitlement in my life” Reno Omokri reacts to Baba Fryo’s statement that Davido gave the donations he received to orphans he doesn’t know but didn’t help him when he needed it

Reno Omokri has reacted to the video Baba Fryo did, calling out Davido for giving the millions donated to him to orphanages, while ignoring him when he cried out for help.

The veteran singer questioned why Davido would give the money to people who are not known, yet ignore him who people know.

Reacting, Reno said Baba Fryo is displaying entitlement mentality.

He then called on Baba Fryo to use his so called popularity to help himself and allow Davido help orphans as he deems fit.