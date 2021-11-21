Lagos state police command crush 482 motorcycles impounded from traffic offenders

Motorcycles impounded at different times and locations in the state for contravening various traffic laws were today massively crushed at the Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

Speaking at the site where 482 of the impounded motorbikes were crushed, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, disclosed that the crushing exercise has been on since the enforcement started but the exercise carried out publicly today, November 20, was to convince members of the public that the impounded motorcycles are actually being crushed contrary to insinuations by mischief makers that the motorbikes are being sold and recycled.

The Commissioner of Police warned erring motorcycle operators plying restricted areas and those violating other traffic laws or using motorcycles for criminal activities in the state to have a change of mind or face the legal consequences.

The police boss assured that the crushing exercise will be a continuous one to discourage people from trampling upon…