Meghan Markle’s aunt knocks her for not getting in contact after her uncle’s death 3 months ago

Meghan Markle’s aunt has slammed the Duchess of Sussex for not reaching out with words of condolence nearly three months after her uncle died.

Joseph ‘JJ’ Johnson passed away on August 27 at the age of 72 after a battle with congestive heart failure.

His widow Pam, 68, has now revealed that some of her family members are very upset over the lack of contact from Meghan since, reports The Mirror.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, the aunt said that Meghan must know about Joseph’s death as her mother, Doria, does.

Pam said: “I understand with her royal status Meghan has a lot going on. But still it hurts not to have heard from her.”

According to Pam, Meghan was very close to their family and spent lots of time with Joseph when she was a child.

Joseph’s mum Jeanette, Meghan’s grandmother, helped look after Meghan when her mother Doria was busy working and Meghan returned the favour some years later when Jeanette suffered a stroke.

However, Pam explained that…