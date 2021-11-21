Mr. Macaroni, Broda Shaggi’s Ile-Alayo Trailer Stirs Laughter Ahead of December 6 Release

Known for captivating skits, Mr. Macaroni and Broda Shaggi have adapted their characters to a TV comedy series, Ile Alayo, set to run throughout December on StarTimes’ ST Nollywood Plus channel.

Trailer of Ile-Alayo was released on Sunday, and created buzz on social media of prominent actors and comedians, and registered wide acclaim among movie fans.

Ile Alayo is a comedy series adapted from a comedy movie of the same title.

Produced by Pay-TV provider, StarTimes, in conjunction with Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, the series will start airing from December 6 on ST Nollywood Plus channel.

The cast of the new TV series include top actors and social media comedians such as Odunlade Adekola, Mercy Aigbe, Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello), Lateef Adedimeji, Dele Odule, Femi Adebayo, Ebun Oloyede, Mr Macaroni, Cute Abiola, Olaiya Igwe, Broda Shaggi and Woli Agba.

According to Adebayo, the series will borrow heavily from the original storyline of the movie, stressing that it…