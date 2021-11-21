Nigerian man, 4 others arrested as Vietnam police bust transnational scam syndicate

Police in Vietnam’s southern Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province have arrested a Nigerian man, Uzor Emmanuel and four other alleged members of a transnational scam ring accused of duping a local firm of US$110,000.

Provincial police on Friday, November 19, announced the arrest of 37-year-old Uzor and four Vietnamese, including two women, Nguyen Thi Hanh and Nguyen Thi Vinh, and two men, Pham Thanh Dung and Vu Thanh Trung.

According to initial information about the case, at the end of October 2021, P.C., a company based in the province’s Phu My District, reported to local police that it had been cheated of nearly US$110,000.

Earlier on October 18, P.C. was informed by its business partner, J.W., that the latter had made a payment of some US$110,000 to the former through a bank account of Samar For Import Co., Ltd (called in short as Samar).

J.W. explained that it on October 14 received from P.C. an email requesting J.W. to pay the amount to the account of Samar that…