Reno Omokri drags twitter user who said Davido gave his N200m donation as a strategy to promote his music

Given the money out these way isn’t the best. He should use these glorious opportunity to create 25 millionaires very year under Davido project. Bring in business minded experience expert, who can see individual upcoming business project. Share the money with them with 2.5 percent interest rate for 2 years. With condition.After two years the money can be fully recovered. Then give it to potential business vetted by professionals. Like these people and international organization would rally around your project.before you know it you already create hundreds of millionaires. It happens in Canada, USA, and UK.

Like this! 1 Dislike this! 9 Reply