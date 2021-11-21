Senator Gbenga Aluko slumps and dies in Abuja

A former Senator from Ekiti state, Gbenga Aluko, is dead. The Ode-Ekiti-born politician was said to have slumped and died in his office in Abuja on Saturday, November 20. He was 58 years old.

According to reports, he was rushed to a hospital in Abuja where he was confirmed dead. His close aides say he was neither sick nor showed any symptom of sickness.

Aluko in 2018 contested the governorship ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State. Aluko popularly called “SGA” was a member of the National Assembly between 1999 and 2003 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He represented Ekiti South constituency during the period.