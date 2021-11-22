2021 American Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2021 American Music Awards aired on Sunday night from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater to celebrate the best in music with rapper Cardi B as the host.

South Korean pop sensation BTS earned the most wins with three at the 2021 American Music Awards including top honor artist of the year as the most nominated singer Olivia Rodrigo earned new artist of the year.

The seven-member pop boyband consisting of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, were given the most coveted trophy of the night as they beat out top favorites including Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd.

Rapper of the group, RM, who was the spokesperson of the night had this to say on stage: ‘I seriously forgot what I had to say. Thank you, AMAs. And we’re truly honored to be on this stage with such amazing, tremendous artists right over here.

‘We’re so honored. Thanks for that. Whoo! I’m nervous. Yeah, I’m nervous. Yeah, baby. Four years ago, we gave…