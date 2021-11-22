Cussons Baby Unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele and Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!

One of Nigeria’s leading brands, Cussons Baby a brand by PZ Cussons, has launched its flagship baby competition, Cussons Baby Moments in style, as it unveils Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi and Linda Ejiofor as its new Celebrity Judges for the competition’s 8th season and we are loving every bit of it!

The video had the judges define the idea behind this season’s theme “Little Champs”.

See Unveil Video

For many years, Cussons Baby has provided complete baby-care solutions for Nigerian mums and the skincare needs suited to their babies, building and establishing a strong connection with them via its titular competition Cussons Baby Moments.

The theme, Little Champs, celebrates babies as champions; from all the moments of wonders they produce every day to all the dreams and hopes they hold for their future while fostering a bond between the parent and the child.

What are you looking forward to in this new edition of the Cussons Baby Moments?