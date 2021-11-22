Four children feared dead in fire outbreak in Rivers state

At least four children are feared dead and others injured following a fire outbreak that occurred at Nembe Waterside, close to the Creek Road Market in Town, Port Harcourt this morning, November 22.

 

Eyewitnesses say the fire started from a market boat carrying passengers. While some claim the fire started when the driver of the boat tried to start the engine of the boat, others claim the driver was smoking when he tried starting the engine of the boat, causing a fire ignition to occur. The boat was said to be carrying timber, crayfish, and other food items.

 

The injured were taken to the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital.

 

