Ghislaine Maxwell will not get fair hearing at trial

Socialite, Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother, Ian, has said he doubts his sister will get a fair hearing at her trial on sex trafficking and other charges which is due to start in the US next week.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell, has been accused of trafficking minors for her former lover Jeffrey Epstein and has been in a New York jail since her arrest in July 2020.

She has pleaded not guilty to all charges and her brother Ian fears the media interest in his sister’s case will jeopardise her shot at a fair trial.

“I think my sister’s probably relieved finally that it is starting because she’s been in prison now for over 500 days in isolation, so this has to come to an end,” Ian Maxwell to BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme.

Ghislaine’s family photo

“The trial is starting, so I think there is relief on her part, and, I think, the family’s part.”

“I think that there are several reasons for…