Intersex waitress stripped naked and beaten for hours by mob in horror attack

A waitress was stripped naked and beaten by a gang of men in Cameroon and the assault, which lasted for several hours, was filmed.

The 27-year-old was beaten with twigs, sexually assaulted and humiliated by the mob in Yaoundé on November 15, according to Human Rights Watch.

The footage of the assault was circulated in two videos on social media and shows Sara (not real name) being hit several times by the group.

According to medical reports, the victim suffered multiple hematomas all over her body as a result of the assault.

Doctors also said that Sara needed to be monitored for 15 to 18 days due to the severe and shocking injuries she sustained.

Sara, who is described as being intersex by Human Rights Watch, is believed to have been attacked due to her sexuality.

It is illegal to be homosexual in Cameroon and those who are can be prosecuted by five years in prison.

The group met Sara in a bar before she was dragged outside, reportedly by her hair, and…