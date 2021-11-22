Man Pays 3 Million Naira House Rent With Free Crypto

This is a sponsored post….

Except you’re living under a rock, you probably know that almost everyone in Nigeria is talking about crypto. From those sinzu money-type guys in your school to some of the biggest tech bros you can find, everyone wants to hold coins. Even if Meffy and others in our Central Bank don’t like crypto.

Crypto has been really big in Nigeria this year. People are making some really big cash with these coins, and Tolu (we changed his name for privacy reasons) is one of them. We recently interviewed Tolu – a young Nigerian who explained how crypto helped him to pay his rent, a whooping sum of 3 Million Naira and the best part is that it was mostly free crypto!

Tolu lives in a 2 bedroom apartment in the Chevron area of Lekki and explained that his rent was set to expire in November, but things were a bit tight to make up the rent.

“It’s not like I didn’t have the money. I just would have needed to sell off some of my cryptocurrencies to add up…