Police arrest Ebonyi varsity lecturer for allegedly raping his gateman’s 12-year-old daughter





The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested a lecturer with the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old daughter of his gateman.

It was gathered the suspect, Prof Felix Anyaegbunam, who hails from Anambra State had been raping the victim for the past six months.

Sampson Oko Nweke, EB Chairman of Human Rights Defenders, HURIDE who confirmed the incident said that the suspect was arrested on Saturday, November 20.

Also confirming the arrest to PUNCH, spokesperson of the State Police Command, Mrs Loveth Odah, said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Aliyu Garba, had ordered a discreet investigation into the matter.

“The suspect of the alleged case of rape is in Police custody now. The CP has ordered a discreet investigation into the matter, we are while awaiting the medical screening/report of the victim.” she stated.

Yesterday, we led the police to arrest a university professor for allegedly raping/defiling a 12yr old girl of primary…





Source: Linda Ikeji