Suspected cable thief electrocuted in Ogun (video)

The lifeless body of a yet-to-be identified man has been found on an electricity pole in Kobape community in Obafemi/Owode local government area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that residents of the community discovered the corpse on Sunday morning, November 21.

Nobody knew why the man decided to climb the pole since he was not an official of an electricity generating or distribution company.

While some said the man must have climbed the pole to commit suicide others opined that he might have been trying to steal cable when he got electrocuted.

“We woke up this morning to see the corpse of a man on the electricity pole. The death of the man is mysterious. We didn’t know how he died. Maybe, he wanted to commit suicide or he wanted to steal cables. Only God knows,” an eyewitness told newsmen.

However, spokesperson of the State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said that the man had attempted to steal electricity…