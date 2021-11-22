Taliban unveil new rules banning women from appearing in TV dramas

Female journalists and presenters have also been ordered to wear headscarves on screen, although the guidelines do not say which type of covering to use.

The latest set of Taliban guidelines, which have been issued to Afghan television channels, features eight new rules.

They include the banning of films considered against the principles of Sharia – or Islamic – law and Afghan values, while footage of men exposing intimate parts of the body is prohibited.

Comedy and entertainment shows that insult religion or may be considered offensive to Afghans are also forbidden.

The Taliban have insisted that foreign films promoting foreign cultural values should not be broadcast.

Before the rule, Afghan television channels used to show mostly foreign dramas with lead female characters.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August and many fear they are gradually imposing harsh restrictions in the country that was formerly under democratic rule.

The militant Islamist group,…