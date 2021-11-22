“The money won’t get to the children” Nigerians share their experiences with orphanages after Davido said he’s donating 250 million Naira to them

Nigerians have gone on Twitter to express doubts that the orphans Davido intends to reach with his money may not be impacted as he hopes.

After the singer announced that he’s giving to orphanages the over 200 million Naira he received from friends and also added 50 million Naira to it, Nigerians concluded that the money will not get to the orphans who need it.

They alleged the funds will be misappropriated by welfare officers and NGO staff.

Nigerians then shared their bad experiences with donating to NGOs. They accused NGO staff of diverting funds meant for the underprivileged kids for their personal use.

See some tweets below.