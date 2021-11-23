Armed father-daughter duo march alongside anti-Rittenhouse protesters to protect them (photos)

A father-daughter duo armed with AR-15s joined the crowds of protestors on Sunday to march outside the Kenosha County Courthouse against the Kyle Rittenhouse decision.

Dozens of people took to the streets in Wisconsin to protest against the decision to acquit Rittenhouse, 18, on all charges, two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide for wounding a third man, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety, after he killed two white men and injured a third last August during BLM protests – arguing he did so in self-defense.

The verdict was delivered at the Kenosha courthouse on Friday following four days of deliberations by the jury – with Rittenhouse seen shake as he fought back tears.

In response to the verdict – which has divided the nation – angry demonstrators,took to the streets in Kenosha on Sunday outside the County Courthouse to express their own fury.

Joining the crowds were Erick Jordan, 50, and his daughter Jade, 16, who said they…