December 1 deadline: Get COVID19 vaccination if you love your job

Ahead of the December 1 deadline for the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Federal civil servants, the Federal Government has warned employees who love their jobs to go and get vaccinated.

Recall that the chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, had announced that effective December 1, 2021, unvaccinated Federal Government workers won’t be allowed access into any public offices, as part of measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

While speaking during the COVID-19 vaccination update on Monday, November 23, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, observed that the COVID19 vaccine mandate has become a global phenomenon and Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind in the fight against the pandemic.