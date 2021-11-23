Del-York Creative Academy Instructors Arrive Nigeria For On-Campus Training Program

Straight from the city of Los Angeles the entertainment capital of the world, The Del York Creative Academy received its faculty of lecturers of global renown as they touched down at the Murtala Mohammed International airport in Lagos for the DCA 2021 in-campus program.

The group was received by the DCA team at the airport in a very warm and convivial atmosphere, in what was an unscripted demonstration reminiscent of the joy of reconnecting with long lost relatives; a reunion delayed by the COVID-19 global travel restrictions which resulted in the inability to hold the DCA program in 2020 after a successful program in 2019.

The faculty will be in Nigeria for the next few weeks, providing intensive training to students in the DCA program in an atmosphere of fun and learning which promises to be an impactful experience for the current student cohort.

