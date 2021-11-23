Eric Abidal apologizes to his wife after she filed for divorce following his alleged affair with PSG women’s star Kheira Hamraoui

Former sports director of Barcelona and former French international, Éric Abidal on Tuesday, November 23, apologized to his wife, who has requested a divorce after he allegedly confessed to having an affair with PSG women’s star Kheira Hamraoui, who was attacked by masked men.

“Forgive me. Your decision does not matter, you will continue to be in my eyes the woman of my life, and above all the mother of our wonderful children. I deserve this humiliation even though it is killing me alive,” the former footballer told Hayet Abidal in a message in his Instagram account.

31-year-old Hamraoui was attacked on November 4, while being driven home by PSG team-mate Aminata Diallo, 26, before two masked men stopped the car and beat her with iron bars that she required stitches.

According to Le Monde, the attackers shouted ‘you like to sleep with married men’ during the incident.



Diallo was initially arrested on suspicion of hiring the men to attack Hamraoui, a…