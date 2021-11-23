He accused me of destroying farms

Suspect and victim

A 15-year-old boy, Buba Bindiga, attacked his age-mate with a machete in Kwara state for allegedly accusing him of destroying farms.

It would be recalled that the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) arrested Bindiga for attempted murder after he attacked Hassan Sidi,15, in Moshe Gada, Kaiama Local Government Area of the state last week.

The victim sustained serious injuries in the attack, lost too much blood and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

It was gathered that Sidi accused Bindiga of destroying farms. He was said to have further informed people in the community of his suspicion.

The suspect, who learnt about the accusation, reportedly confronted Sidi. In the argument that ensued between the teenagers, Bindiga was said to have brought out a machete and hacked the victim.

Spokesman for the NSCDC in the state, Babawale Afolabi, said “learnt that there was an argument over the destruction of…