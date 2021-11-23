ICPC arraigns FCT council chairman over N10 million fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has docked the Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, Hon. Adamu Mustapha Danze, for allegedly receiving N10 million kickback from a contractor handling construction projects in the area council.

Hon. Danze was arraigned by the Commission before Justice U. P. Kekemeke of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court 4, sitting in Abuja, on allegations of corruption bordering on abuse of office and gratification.

ICPC had filed a six-count charge before the court in which it accused the council chairman of demanding and receiving N10 million bribe from the director of Remotosh Construction Ltd, Engr. Aremu Omotosho, in exchange for approving payment for the construction of double cell culvert in Paiko-Kore.

The offence, which was allegedly committed in March 2018, when Hon. Danze directed the contractor to transfer the money to his lawyer handling his election tribunal case, violated Sections 8…