Lagos state police command reacts to reported attack on EndSARS panel witness

The Lagos state police command has reacted to the reported attack on Kamsi Ochuko, a witness who testified at the just-concluded Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS-Related Abuses and other Matters by yet-to-be-identified persons.

In a video shared online, Kamsi narrated how she was attacked by unknown men at Crown Estate bus stop, Sangotedo, in Lagos on Sunday, November 21. Read here. Counsel to EndSARS protesters, Adesina Ogunlana, had also reported that Kamsi was attacked by unknown persons, leaving her with a deep cut on her hand.

A statement released by CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, the spokesperson of the state police command, said it is the statutory duty of the Lagos State Police Command to protect lives and property, apprehend and prosecute offenders, among other duties.