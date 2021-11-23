Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey ordered to pay House of Cards producer $31M for violating sexual harassment policy

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey was ordered last year to pay nearly $31 million to the studio behind Netflix’s “House of Cards” for breaching his contract by violating the company’s sexual harassment policy, a court filing revealed Monday.

The arbitration took place behind closed doors last year, but it only came to light on Monday after the production company MRC filed a petition with the Los Angeles Superior Court, seeking to confirm the money would be delivered.

Following the eight-day arbitration in February 2020, the arbitrator found ‘the allegations against Spacey to be true,’ according to MRC’s newly filed petition.

The document also stated that the arbitrator concluded that Spacey’s breaches of contract were ‘egregious.’

The two-time Academy Award winner and his companies, M. Profitt Productions and Trigger Street Productions, were ordered to pay $29.5million in damages, $1.2million in attorneys’ fees, and $235,000 in costs associated with the…