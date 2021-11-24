Boko Haram and ISWAP setting up camps in Niger state -SSG

The secretary to Niger state government, Ahmed Matane, says Boko Haram and a faction of the Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP) are setting up camps in the state.

Matane disclosed this at a press conference in Minna, the Niger state capital today November 24. The SSG said these groups have been telling communities that they are “God-send” and want to establish a caliphate. He mentioned that the insurgents have also been asking the residents of the state to forsake western education and embark on “civil disobedience”.