Denmark national team nominated for FIFA Fair Play Award for their heroic response to Christian Eriksen’s on-pitch cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

The life-saving intervention of Denmark’s players and medical staff after Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 has been nominated for FIFA’s Fair Play Award.

The former Tottenham midfielder went into cardiac arrest and collapsed shortly before half-time in Denmark’s opening game of the tournament against Finland in the summer.

Danish team doctor Morten Boesen later revealed the Inter Milan star was ‘gone’ before he was revived using CPR and a single defibrillator shock on the pitch, as distraught team-mates formed a protective ring around medics treating Eriksen.

Inter Milan’s Eriksen, who was later fitted with a defibrillator (ICD), has been told he will not be allowed to take to the field in Italy this season but could be able to play abroad.

Rules in Italy state that people with a defibrillator like Eriksen are not allowed to play contact sport. But the 29-year-old could theoretically continue his career in another country, with different…