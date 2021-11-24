



Actress Uche Elendu has appealed to God not to allow hunger and starvation to ravage Nigeria. The actress made the prayer while reacting to the price of eggs. According to her, one egg now costs N90. See what he wrote below The post ”Do not let hunger and starvation ravage Nigeria”- Actress Uche Elendu begs God as price of egg hits ‘N90’ for one appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information