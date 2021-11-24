DPO’s head broken during clash between students of two secondary schools in Ogun

A Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Alimeke Ignatius, was left with a broken head during a clash between some secondary school students in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

It was gathered that students of Egba Comprehensive High School and Asero High School in Abeokuta engaged one another in a free for all on Monday November 22.

The students hurled stones and other missiles at themselves, blocked the main road, grounding vehicular traffic and causing tension among the residents of the area.

Alimeke, the DPO of of Obantoko Division, led his men to the scene to quell the violence only to be attacked by the rampaging students.

The students reportedly hauled stones at the operatives, which hit the DPO on the head.

Alimeke sustained a grievous injury on his head and was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident on Wednesday, said the students engaged in a fight and the police…