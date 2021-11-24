Man arrested for conspiring with his wife to sell their two daughters for N700,000 in Akwa Ibom

Operatives of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Akwa Ibom State Command have arrested a man for allegedly conniving with his wife to sell their two daughters aged 6 and 4 respectively.

The man, Elisha Effiong, who lives in Cameroon with his wife was arrested in Uyo on Monday, November 15, through an intelligence report while trying to sell their children, identified as Abasifreke Edet and Rachael Edet.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Umana Ukeme, in a statement on Wednesday November 23, said the suspects confessed that they made the decision to sell their children due to extreme hardship.

According to the statement, the suspect confided with a private security guard of his plans while the guard, in turn, notified the commandant of the corps Mr. Abidemi Majekodunmi who immediately ordered the arrest of the culprit.

“The suspect, Elisha Edet Effiong, ‘M’ was apprehended with his two children identified…