Outrage as Santa Claus gets a boyfriend and makes out with him in Christmas TV advert of the year (Video/Photos)

Norwegian postal service has sparked outrage online after releasing its Christmas TV advert, with Santa Claus finding the man of his dreams.

Titled When Harry met Santa, the advert acknowledges the 50th anniversary of Norway decriminalising homosexuality which eventually happened in 1972.

The ad begins with Harry going downstairs to catch a startled Santa putting presents under the Christmas tree before disappearing. The following year, Harry lies in bed thinking about Santa. When he goes downstairs, he finds Santa staring at his black and white picture from his younger years.

For the third year, Harry dresses up for Santa and falls asleep on the sofa.

“You’re snoring,” Santa grins, as he wakes up Harry with a present and reassures him that he’ll be back next year.

The next year, the two share a drink and a joke before Santa has to get back to work of delivering presents.

After spending yet another year waiting for Santa, Harry decides to write a…