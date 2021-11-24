Smirnoff Calls Accomplices To A Night of Infamy

Smirnoff calls rascals everywhere to hit the road from wherever they are on the journey to infamy.

Smirnoff, the world’s No. 1 vodka brings its infamous backstory to life with No Known Address (a first-of-its-kind event in Nigeria..

It is an invitation to rascals to experience infamous cocktails and exciting performances by Dj Spinall, Falz, Omah Lay, Joe Boy and Ajebo Hustlers on the 27th of November 2021.

