British actor, Damson Idris, has also taken to social media to mourn veteran Nigerian actor, Babatunde Omidina aka Baba Suwe, who died on Monday, November 22.

In a post shared on his Twitter handle, Damson said Baba Suwe was the first to teach him about comedy.

Rest in peace Baba Suwe. A Nigerian icon and the man who first taught me about comedy. God bless.”

Baba Suwe will be laid to rest on Thursday, November 25.