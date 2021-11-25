Court sentences man to death for kidnapping 4-year-old boy in Akwa Ibom

Justice Augustine Odokwo of a high court sitting in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom state, today November 25, sentenced a 31-year-old man, Ekerete Michael Ukpong, to death for kidnapping a 4-year-old boy, Success Amos Kalu, who has not been found till today.

The convict Ukpong, a native of Udok Atai in Ikono Local Government Area of the state, was condemned to death after he was found guilty of kidnapping, an offence punishable by death, under section1 (2) of Akwa Ibom State Internal Security and Enforcement Law, 2009.

Justice Odokwo held that the prosecution has notified the court that the victim, 4-year-old Success Amos Kalu, a native of Ohafia in Abia State, who was kidnapped on September 25, 2015, at Ibiakpan Akananwan in Ikot Ekpene LGA, has not been found.

The trial judge also held that “the convict is taking the punishment alone although records show that he acted in consent with others, who are now at large. This judgment should send a clear signal to all and sundry…