Don’t make the mistake to vote PDP in 2023

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has urged residents of the states not to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

The governor made the call when he spoke at an empowerment program in the state today November 24. According to him, PDP will only destroy his good legacies if the party is voted into office in 2023. He added that the opposition party will also “drag the state and the entire country backward” if allowed to return to power.

He urged the people to rally around and vote for the candidate he will anoint as his successor in 2023, asking them to trust him in his choice of who will be the next governor of Kaduna state.