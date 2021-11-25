Ex army commando, 34, charged with murders of husband and wife over car park dispute

An ex-army commando has been charged with the murders of a married couple who were allegedly stabbed to death after a long-running parking row in Somerset, UK

Stephen Chapple, 36, an IT teacher and his wife Jennifer, 33, were found with serious injuries at their £250,000 home in Norton Fitzwarren near Taunton on Sunday night, November 21 and died at the scene while their two sons slept upstairs.

The incident is allegedly linked to a long running dispute over parking, as neighbours do leave their cars outside each other’s cars, causing them to sometimes block the cars of other neighbours.

Avon and Somerset Police have now confirmed that Collin Reeves, 34, has been charged with the murders and will appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 25.

Avon and Somerset Police said post-mortem examinations found both Ms Chapple, 33, and her 36-year-old husband died from multiple stab wounds.

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, of the Major Crime Investigation Team,…