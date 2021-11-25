“I choose him” Woman who landed in hospital after being battered by her fiance announces she’s going ahead to marry him and will stand by him against the world

A woman who was left unrecognizable after she was brutally battered by her fiancé has announced that she’s staying with him and intends to go ahead with their wedding.

Amiracle Unique took to Facebook on September 27, 2021, to share a photo of herself in a hospital. She was battered beyond recognition, had a red swollen eye, broken lips, and bruises on her face in the photo.

She said she was beaten by her man and she did nothing to warrant the beating, except that she tried to enjoy herself.

Now, less than two months after the incident, she’s back with him, not minding warnings from people telling her she’s making a mistake.

She announced that she’s going ahead to marry him come September 2022.

To the members of the public warning her not to, she told them that they are not in a position to judge her man since no one is perfect.

She added that her man may not be perfect but he’s trying and that’s enough for her.

“I choose him to go through this thing we…