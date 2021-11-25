Masked men abduct 3 year old girl in Ondo, demand N20m ransom





A three-year-old girl identified as Mary Fasina in Akure, the Ondo state capital has been abducted by suspected kidnappers at her parent’s residence located along Ondo road in Akure, the state capital at about 8pm on Wednesday night, November 24.

Mary was said to have been abducted by masked men when she and another member of the family were about to open the gate of the house for their mother who was coming back from an outing.

“ As I was getting home from church, my children went to open the gate for me. When we got there, we did not see anybody until we entered the compound. I even thought they were the vigilantes. They asked me to give them the car key, l gave them. On getting down, they threatened to shoot me if I didn’t give them the car key. l gave them the car key. They asked for my money, they picked the bag themselves and took all the money. They asked me to lie on the ground so I could not look up, but faintly I saw one of them carrying something, but I just…





Source: Linda Ikeji