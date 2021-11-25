No provision for N5000 transport grant in 2022 budget – Senate

The Senate Committee on Finance has said there is no provision for monthly N5000 transport grant to 40 million poor Nigerians in the 2022 budget currently being considered by the National Assembly.

Recall that the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had said the federal government plans to remove fuel subsidy mid next year and the transport allowance was to cushion its potential negative impact on the most vulnerable Nigerians.

However, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Adeola Olamilekan Solomon, said the 2022 budget proposal contains fuel subsidy, but no provision for the proposed N5000 transport grant, which amounts to N2.4 trillion annually.

The chairman of the committee, Senator Adeola Olamilekan Solomon, stated this while speaking with newsmen after presenting his panel’s report on 2022 budget to the Appropriations Committee. He said before the executive could embark on such intervention, a proposal to that effect must…