‘ Ooni Of Ife abandoned our daughter for years. He was an absentee father’





Omolara Olatunbosun, the mother of Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s first child, Princess Adeola, , has refuted claims that the monarch has always been in the life of their daughter.

The monarch had recently recounted his experience having his daughter at the age of 19, adding that parenting comes with challenges. In a post shared on his social media handles on her birthday, October 18, the monarch described Adeola as his closest friend and great confidant.

However, in a statement released, Olatubosun said there was no iota of truth in Ooni’s post.

She alleged that Oba Ogunwusi was not present in the child’s life, especially in the first 10 years. She mentioned that the only time the monarch saw their child after her birth was at a wedding and that she received no monetary support from him or anyone to take care of their child.

"My name is Omolara, and I am Adeola Ogunwusi's mother. She was born in Akobo, Ibadan, in May 1994 as a result of a teenage relationship I had with Adeyeye…





