The funeral of actor Babatunde Omidina aka Baba Suwe, took place at his home in Ikorodu, Lagos state today November 25. The funeral was attended by Femi Adebayo, Mr Latin, Papi Luwe and many others. See more photos below







Source: Linda Ikeji

